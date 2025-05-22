Allcargo Logistics arm ECU Worldwide appoints VP for key a/c mgmt for North America

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Allcargo Logistics wholly-owned international subsidiary, ECU Worldwide, on Thursday said it has appointed Camilo Quintero as Vice President for key account management for North America.

In this role, Quintero will drive innovation, continued growth as he expands ECU Worldwide's footprint across the region. He will lead the development and execution of the commercial strategies, focusing on customer acquisition, revenue growth and market expansion for global and KAM customers besides also serving as a strategic partner to the US sales team, the company said.

He will report to Marc Stoffelen, Head of Global Accounts, and Niels Nielsen, Regional CEO ECU Worldwide, North America and will be based out of the regional office in Miami, Florida, it said. PTI IAS TRB