Allcargo Logistics expands transhipment centres

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Allcargo Logistics on Monday said it has expanded its transshipment centre network to 71 locations from 21 earlier, and classified them into four categories for improved freight movement.

The transshipment centres have now been classified into four categories-- Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze -- based on their daily tonnage handling capacity, the company said.

This classification brings sharper operational clarity, optimized planning, and improved freight movement, enabling stronger network predictability and performance, it said.

This enhanced, more structured framework is designed to deliver improved regional connectivity, faster turnaround, and consistent service reliability across the country, Allcargo Logistics said.

"The recategorisation of our transshipment centres from 21 to 71 marks a pivotal shift in strengthening our nationwide logistics architecture. This transformation is also driven by the strong synergies between our express and consultative logistics business, which together enhance our ability to deliver faster turnaround, deeper market penetration, and a consistently superior customer experience," said Ketan Kulkarni, MD & CEO Allcargo Logistics.

The recategorisation will significantly enhance Allcargo Logistics' ability to reach and serve smaller cities and high-growth regional markets, it said.