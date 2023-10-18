Allcargo Logistics sees overall muted demand in September quarter

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Allcargo Logistics Ltd on Wednesday said less than container load volume was down one per cent in September, while during the quarter the decline was at 3 per cent amid overall muted demand.

Less than container load, or LCL, refers to small volumes or dimensions that will not take up the entire space of a container.

"Overall muted demand led to a softer print for the second quarter with LCL volumes declining three per cent year-on-year," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

It further said its near-term expectation of a muted demand outlook, along with softer yields, remains intact.

The company further said full container load (FCL) volume for September was up three per cent as against the same month last year. PTI SID SID TRB TRB