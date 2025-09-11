Allcargo Supply Chain launches warehousing facility near Chennai

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Allcargo Supply Chain on Thursday announced the launch of its tech-enabled Grade A warehousing facility in Panapakkam near Chennai, strengthening the company's footprint in Southern India.

Spread across 2.75 lakh sq ft, the latest logistics park would also complement the existing facilities in Bengaluru and the upcoming one in Hyderabad facility besides expanding its nationwide footprint of logistics parks in Farukhnagar (Gurugram), Nagpur, Guwahati, Bhiwandi (Mumbai), Indore, and Vijayawada, Allcargo Supply Chain said.

The facility also marks a significant step in diversifying Allcargo Supply Chain's business in the southern zone, with sector focus anchored by around 50 per cent automobiles, supported by e-commerce and consumer durables, it said.

"The launch of our Panapakkam Logistics Park marks a significant milestone in strengthening our southern network and expanding capacity for customers. The facility is designed to handle large-scale cargo volumes with efficiency and speed," said Ketan Kulkarni, Managing Director of Allcargo Supply Chain Private Limited.

The company, he said, is creating a future-ready logistics hub that will drive value for businesses and contribute meaningfully to India's evolving supply chain ecosystem.