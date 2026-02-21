Allegations against Rammohan Naidu, party on Ajit Pawar plane crash are baseless, say TDP sources

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) With NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar seeking ouster of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in connection with the Baramati plane crash, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sources on Saturday said the allegations are completely are politically motivated and baseless.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed in the crash of Learjet 45 plane, owned by VSR Ventures, near Baramati on January 28.

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to come out with its preliminary report into the fatal crash before February 28, concerns have been raised in certain quarters claiming there could have been a conspiracy that led to the crash.

On Saturday, Rohit Pawar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the ouster of Rammohan Naidu and demanding an independent probe into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar.

Naidu is a senior leader of the TDP, which is part of the ruling NDA at the Centre.

TDP sources on Saturday said allegations about Naidu's or the party's involvement in shielding anyone connected to the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar are completely unfounded, baseless, and seems to be politically motivated.

The AAIB probe is technical, transparent, and entirely evidence-driven, they said, adding that the investigation body should be allowed to do its job and come up with evidence-based answers.

Mentioning that attempts were being made to politicise the tragic loss of a respected political leader, the sources said the TDP has always held Ajit Pawar in the highest regard and remains fully committed to ensuring that the truth emerges and that those responsible, if any, are held accountable.

Rohit Pawar, a two-term MLA and nephew of NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and late NCP leader Ajit Pawar, has been addressing press conferences claiming sabotage in the air crash.

On February 19, the civil aviation ministry said the AAIB would issue a preliminary report on the crash within 30 days of the occurrence, as per ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) norms, and the final report would follow in due course.

Amid concerns raised in certain quarters about the operator, crash and the ongoing probe, the ministry, on February 19, also said the "AAIB's investigation is technical and evidence-based, involving systematic examination of wreckage, operational and maintenance records and laboratory testing of components where required". PTI RAM TRB