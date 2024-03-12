Alliance Air launches flight services from Bilaspur to Delhi, Kolkata

Bilaspur, Mar 12 (PTI) The Centre-run Alliance Air on Tuesday launched flight service from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Delhi and Kolkata, officials said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was in Raipur, virtually flagged off the inaugural flights which took off from Bilasa Devi Kevat Airport, Bilaspur, located around 125 km from the state capital, they said.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao was also present at the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Sai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved that those wearing 'Hawai chappals' (slippers) will travel by airplane. "Today, a long pending demand of the people of Bilaspur was fulfilled," he said.

The flight connectivity between Bilaspur and New Delhi/Kolkata would accelerate development and benefit people of Bilaspur division, he added.

Work is underway to upgrade Bilaspur airport and very soon night landing facility will be available there, Sai added.

Air service is also going to start from Jagdalpur, in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh for Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The people of Bastar region will be benefited with this air service which will open up new possibilities for business and tourism in the region, he added.

The ATR 72-seater aircraft of Alliance Air took off from Bilaspur at around 10 am for Kolkata and at around 10:30 for Delhi. According to officials, the two flights will be operated three days each in a week. PTI CORR TKP DRR