Alliance Air launches probe into complaints of malpractices

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Government-owned airline Alliance Air on Friday said it has launched a high-level probe into allegations of corruption and malpractices.

"In response to the complaint received, a high-level inquiry has already been initiated to ascertain the facts of the matter," Alliance Air said in a post on X.

The airline's statement came following some media reports stating that a whistleblower had alleged corruption and malpractices at Alliance Air.

Alliance Air was the regional subsidiary of Air India prior to the privatisation of the full service carrier in January 2022.

The airline, which has a fleet of 20 ATR planes, is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the AI Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), which is a special purpose vehicle of the central government formed after the disinvestment of Air India.