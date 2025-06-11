Allied Blenders acquires global rights for Mansion House, Savoy Club brands

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Home-grown AlchoBev firm Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) has acquired global rights for 'Mansion House' and 'Savoy Club' brands.

The board of ABD, in a meeting held on Tuesday, approved the acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity share capital of the Singapore-based UTO Asia Pte Ltd (UTO Asia).

A "binding transaction document" has been executed and the acquisition is concluded with immediate effect.

UTO Asia, which has now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABD, is the owner of worldwide rights and title interest in the brands ‘Mansion House’ and ‘Savoy Club’.

However, this deal excludes certain territories, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, China, and Myanmar.

"This transaction is intended to strengthen ABD’s position in these territories, enhance brand presence and facilitate growth," said the Mumbai-based company, which owns popular brands such as Sterling Reserve, Officer's Choice, and Officer's Choice Blue.

Regarding the acquisition cost, ABD said, "The total consideration of this acquisition is Euros 1.225 million (around Rs 11.92 crore), excluding stamp duty and levies)".

"The acquisition of UTO Asia and the associated ownership of worldwide right, title interest in the Mansion House and Savoy Club brands (barring excluded territories) aligns with ABD’s strategic expansion objectives, allowing it to gain full control over the Mansion House and Savoy Club brands on a global scale while specifically addressing regional interests in key markets," it said.

ABD, which was listed on exchanges in July last year, had reported a total consolidated profit of Rs 8,094.02 crore in FY25. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL