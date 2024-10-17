Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Manoj Rai as Chief Revenue Officer

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) AlcoBev firm Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) on Thursday announced the appointment of Manoj Kumar Rai as the Chief Revenue Officer.

Advertisment

Rai will be responsible for the company's revenue strategies, focusing on enhancing existing revenue streams and exploring new business opportunities across ABDL's portfolio, according to a statement.

He has over 27 years of experience and prior to joining ABDL, he worked for nearly 19 years at Pernod Ricard India, where he was instrumental in driving revenue growth and profitability, managing multiple business zones across India, as well as handling international markets like Nepal and Sri Lanka.

*** WOW Skin Science Records 5x growth in US Retail Through Strategic CVS Partnership * WOW Skin Science, a beauty and wellness brand, on Thursday said it has successfully secured shelf space for nine of its signature SKUs in CVS, the largest pharmacy chain in the US.

Advertisment

With this development, WOW Skin Science became the first Indian personal care brand to establish a presence across three of the largest US retail chains: Walmart, Kroger, and now CVS, a statement said.

"The brand plans to expand its footprint to approximately 2,000 CVS locations within the next 12 months, further amplifying its reach and visibility. With the combined expansion in Walmart and entry into CVS, WOW Skin Science products will now be available in nearly 2,000 outlets nationwide," it added. PTI KRH KRH SHW