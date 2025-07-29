Allied Blenders and Distillers Q1 up fourfold to Rs 55.8 cr, revenue at Rs 1,776.37 cr

New Delhi: Allied Blenders and Distillers on Tuesday reported a four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.83 crore in the June quarter of FY2025-26.

The company, the maker of Officer’s Choice Whisky, had posted a profit of Rs 11.19 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD).

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,776.37 crore in the June quarter from Rs 1,766.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

ABD's total expenses were at Rs 1,664.78 crore, down 1.65 per cent in the June quarter.

The total income of ABD, which includes other income, was at Rs 1,783.45 crore.

Commenting on the results, ABD Managing Director Alok Gupta said that this is the fourth consecutive quarter of strong performance following the IPO and listing of the company.

"As we move forward, our strategic focus positions us strongly to sustain growth and consistently enhance customer value,” he said.

Allied Blenders and Distillers, makers of Officer’s Choice Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky - is the largest domestic Spirits company in India, in terms of annual sales volumes.

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 487.25 on BSE, up 2.07 per cent from the previous close.