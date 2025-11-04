Allied Blenders and Distillers Q2 profit up 32.2 pc to Rs 78.6 cr

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Home-grown spirits maker Allied Blenders and Distillers has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.91 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 47.56 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD).

However, its revenue from operations was down 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,952.59 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was at Rs 2,029.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

ABD's total expenses were at Rs 1,827.17 crore, down 5.12 per cent in the September quarter.

The total income of ABD, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 1,957.35 crore, down 3.63 per cent in the second quarter of FY26.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, ABD's total income was down 1.55 per cent to Rs 3,740.81 crore.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Alok Gupta said this quarter marks the 5th consecutive quarter of strong performance post-listing with consistent improvement in premiumisation of portfolio and margin enhancement.

"At the backdrop of strong H1FY26 performance and buoyant festive season in Q3FY26, we expect the profitable growth momentum to continue in H2FY26. We remain committed to enhancing offerings with comprehensive luxury portfolio to meet evolving consumer needs and deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders," he said.

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 672.85 on the BSE, down 1.56 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH TRB