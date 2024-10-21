*Allied Blenders inks partnership with Roust Corporation New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL), one of the leading spirits companies, on Monday announced a partnership with vodka producer Roust Corporation.

As part of the strategic distribution agreement, ABDEL will launch Russian Standard Vodka in India, which will strengthen its play in the premium and luxury segment, according to a joint statement.

It is the number one premium Vodka in Russia, boasting a 30 per cent market share in the premium category. It is being exported to over 85 countries.

"This strategic alliance is aligned with our vision of curating a premium portfolio. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to offer world-class products that cater to the evolving palates of audiences," said ABDL Managing Director Alok Gupta.

***** EPACK Durable to manufacture ACs, home appliances in India for Hisense Leading contract manufacturer EPACK Durable on Monday said Hisense India, part of Chinese MNC Hisense Group, has entered into a strategic manufacturing alliance with the company.

Hisense has contracted EPACK Durable to set up a dedicated manufacturing facility in India to produce Hisense's range of air conditioners and home appliances using Hisense’s proprietary technology and designs, according to a statement.

"EPACK Durable will immediately invest, firstly, in a new manufacturing facility in Sricity (Andhra Pradesh) with a capacity of 1.0 million RACs by Financial Year 27-28, with initial production set to begin in June 2025. Both companies are committed to sustainable practices and are excited about implementing eco-friendly manufacturing processes that align with their shared values," it said.