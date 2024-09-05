Allied Blenders partners Ranveer Singh to start new venture in premuim segment

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Liquor maker Allied Blenders and Distillers has partnered with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to start a new business venture to offer a portfolio of premium brands.

The board of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABDL) has approved the formation of the new venture on Wednesday, said a statement from the company.

"The creation of this would mark a strategic move for ABDL, allowing the new venture to focus on the exciting world of luxury spirits, while retaining the existing core brands in ABDL itself," said a joint statement With Indians drinking better and trending to luxury products, this business is set to make a significant impact.

"The entity will launch its own brands, partner with promising Indian start-ups, work with major international brands, and use the strong ABDL sales and manufacturing networks with clear go-to-market strategies," it said.

ABDL Managing Director Alok Gupta said: "This new venture, with the major impact personality like Ranveer Singh, represents our commitment to bring together simply the best. With him as our business partner and a creative mentor, we are confident that our luxury products will resonate with consumers".