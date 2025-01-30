Allied Blenders Q3 net profit of Rs 57.46

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Allied Blenders and Distillers has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 57.46 crore for the December 2024 quarter, helped by portfolio premiumisation.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 4.42 crore a year ago, Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 12.9 per cent to Rs 2,342.38 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 2,074.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

ABD's total expenses rose 10.4 per cent to Rs 2,225.59 crore in the December quarter.

The total income, which includes other income, surged 13 per cent to Rs 2,345.63 crore.

"Overall, we delivered 8.9 million cases in Q3 FY25, a growth of 7.1 per cent vs 8.3 million cases in Q2 FY25 and a growth of 11.3 per cent vs 8 million cases in Q3 FY24. The growth was led by the premiumisation of the portfolio with a continued increase in Prestige & Above (P&A) volume salience to 42 per cent in Q3FY25 as compared to 39.7 per cent in Q2 FY25 and 40.9 per cent in Q3 FY24," said ABD in its earning statement.

Its Managing Director Alok Gupta said this is the second consecutive quarter post-IPO.

"The performance was driven by strong volume growth in the Prestige & Above category, continuous sharp focus on high-yielding markets and managing input costs effectively. Our strategic initiatives for luxury portfolio expansion, supply chain security, and margin expansion are on track. This overall performance validates both our adopted strategy and its execution," he said.

Over the outlook, Gupta said he remains optimistic and committed to enhancing offerings and meeting the evolving needs of consumers with innovative and distinctive products in the coming quarters.

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 394.70 apiece on BSE, up 1.27 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL