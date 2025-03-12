Allo Health raises Rs 16 crore from Zerodha's Rainmatter, others

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Sexual health and wellness startup Allo Health has raised Rs 16 crore in a pre-series A round led by Zerodha's Rainmatter, with participation from existing investors.

The funds will be used to accelerate clinic expansion, AI-driven treatment protocols, and patient-first healthcare innovations, a company statement said.

The Bengaluru-based firm has over 35 clinics across major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysore, and Ranchi.

"Allo will deepen its focus and invest in diagnostics, digital therapy, and private label solutions, strengthening its sexual healthcare ecosystem and driving better patient outcomes.

"Leveraging its existing capabilities, Allo is also planning to expand into mental health as a potential category, replicating its structured, expert-led model to build a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem--just as it has done with sexual health," the statement said.

Prior to this round, Allo secured USD 4.4 million in 2022 in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners, Flipkart fame Binny Bansal, Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, and others.

****** AmpereHour Energy raises USD 5 million from Avaana Capital, others Energy storage solutions provider AmpereHour Energy has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 43.6 crore) in funding round led by Avaana Capital.

The investment will allow the company to speed up the rollout of its solutions, expand its manufacturing capacity, diversify its product range, and intensify its research and development activities, a company statement said.

UC Impower and some existing angel investors also participated in the round.

With over 40 MWh commissioned and about 1,000 MWh currently under execution, AmpereHour Energy is a full-stack energy storage solutions provider specialising in the development and deployment of modular, scalable, and software-led Battery energy storage systems. PTI ANK DR