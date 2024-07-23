Allocation under PMAY will boost affordable housing: Sundaram Home Finance

Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) The huge allocation in both rural and urban locations under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana credit-linked subsidy scheme is a big boost for the affordable housing segment, D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said on Tuesday.

Lower stamp duty for women purchasing property is likely to drive the growth of more first-time home buyers, he said, reacting to the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

"Digitisation of land records will improve transparency, boost revenue compliance, and improve overall credit flow," he said.

