Almondz Global Securities net profit rises 2.5pc to Rs 6 cr in Q4

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Almondz Global Securities on Wednesday said that its consolidated net profit grew 2.5 per cent to Rs 6.15 crore in the March quarter due to good performance in its infrastructure consulting, green energy, and financial services verticals.

Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the operating income on a consolidated basis increased by 14.85 per cent at Rs 53.22 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 46.34 crore in the same period last year.

Almondz Global Securities has three major businesses, including infrastructure consulting, green energy/ethanol manufacturing and financial services. Its financial services portfolio includes depository participant services, wealth management advisory and equity broking services.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, operating income on a consolidated basis increased by 25.94 per cent at Rs 151.36 crore as against Rs 120.18 crore last year.

"We have witnessed a healthy growth in turnover backed by a good performance across all three business verticals, including infrastructure consulting, green energy and financial services," Almondz Global Securities Managing Director Navjeet Singh Sobti said.

The infrastructure consulting business under Almondz Global Infra-Consultant Ltd has a current order book of over Rs 350 crore, he noted.

"We are well poised to capitalise on the government's continued emphasis on the infrastructure sector and are hopeful of sustaining our growth momentum moving forward," he stated.

The revenues from the financial services business have also witnessed a healthy growth, however, the profit growth was limited due to unrealised mark-to-market losses on investments recorded in the books of accounts, he noted.

"We anticipate significant growth in this vertical, driven by our increased focus on expanding fee-based income streams, continued investment in cutting-edge technology, and a favourable market environment," he added.

During 2024-25, Premier Green Innovations successfully commissioned the ethanol plant in Himachal Pradesh with a capacity of 300 KLPD (kilo litres per day).

The implementation of the 250 KLPD Ethanol plant in Odisha is expected to be completed by September 30, 2025.

The impact of these newly added capacities will start reflecting on the company’s financial performance in the coming quarters, he added. PTI KKS DR