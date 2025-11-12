Almondz Global Securities PAT rises to Rs 3.87 cr in Q2

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Almondz Global Securities, a diversified financial services group, on Wednesday posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.87 crore for the September quarter, up 37 per cent year-on-year.

Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 34 crore, compared to Rs 34.43 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

For the first half of 2025-26, the company posted a PAT of Rs 10.77 crore, a 23 per cent increase from Rs 8.74 crore in corresponding period last year.

Total income of Almondz Global Securities for the six-month period stood at Rs 68.28 crore.

The company also provided a significant update on its revised composite scheme of arrangement.

The scheme, involving Almondz Global Securities Ltd and its group companies, including Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd, was filed with the stock exchanges on September 19, 2025.

The company has submitted its comprehensive replies to all initial queries from the exchanges regarding the scheme's details and valuation and anticipates receiving the necessary approvals imminently.

The company expects improved performance across its verticals supported by market recovery, normalised operations in the green fuel business, and a strong order pipeline in infrastructure advisory. PTI NKD TRB