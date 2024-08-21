Almost 47 pc of people surveyed in Mumbai using city travel apps to book trips

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Bus commuters in the country's financial capital are increasingly shifting to digital mode for bookings with about 47 per cent of respondents of a recent survey saying they have shifted to city travel bus apps to book their trips.

The survey, jointly conducted by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in collaboration with Grant Thornton, revealed that Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), which provide public transport and electricity to Mumbai, has been at the forefront of this digital revolution, with its live tracking app, Chalo, amassing over six million downloads in less than two years since its launch.

The survey engaged more than 1,400 participants.

"The survey has revealed that nearly 47 per cent of bus commuters (covered in the survey) in Mumbai now use city travel apps to book their trips, highlighting a growing shift towards digital convenience," IAMAI said in a release.

Also, 26 per cent of commuters covered in the survey emphasised on the ease of use for going online for city travel bookings while 27 per cent for real time seat availability.

Another 21 per cent respondents said they valued accurate real-time bus tracking by these apps while 12 per cent sought personalised tariff options, it said, adding that despite some concerns about convenience fees and app performance, a significant portion of respondents reported a positive experience with city travel apps.

The survey contained in an insight paper titled 'Connected Commutes 2024' highlights the critical role of online platforms in transforming urban mobility in Mumbai, showcasing how the growing use of bus travel apps contributes to sustainable urban development and efficient, eco-friendly city commuting.

"By fostering strategic partnerships and driving continuous innovation, these apps are poised to significantly improve urban mobility, making public transportation a more practical, sustainable, and hopefully a default choice for millions." said Dhruv Chopra, Co-founder, Chalo Mobility Pvt Ltd and member of the TravelTech Committee of the IAMAI. PTI IAS TRB TRB