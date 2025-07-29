Alok Kumar Rai to take charge as director of IIM-Calcutta on July 30

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) Alok Kumar Rai will take charge as the full-time director of IIM-Calcutta on July 30.

He will formally take over from Saibal Chattopadhyay, who has been in the post since January 16, a statement said.

Rai, formerly the vice-chancellor of the University of Lucknow, "brings with him a deep commitment to academic excellence, research and institutional governance," it said.

"The institute looks forward to his leadership in steering IIM Calcutta through its next phase of growth, especially in an era of global transformation and AI-driven change," it added.

The first female director of IIM-C, Anju Seth, had quit in 2021, one year before her term ended.

She was succeeded by Uttam Kumar Sarkar, who was succeeded by Sahadeb Sarkar. PTI SUS SOM