Alpex Solar appoints Gaurav Bector to lead global EPC business

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Alpex Solar on Thursday announced the appointment of Gaurav Bector as Global Head of its engineering, procurement and construction business effective July 1.

The appointment is in line with the company's strategy to expand its global footprints in the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) segment, it said in a statement.

Bector has over 30 years of cross-functional experience across various domains, including sales, marketing, engineering, project management, new product development, vendor management and quality standards.

Prior to joining Alpex Solar, Bector was General Manager (ME&A) of Dubai-based Qlite FZC.

"Alpex Solar hopes that his business development and operations management skills will offer perfect synergy and add immense value to our company's growth plans moving forward," its Managing Director Ashwani Sehgal said.

Noida-based Alpex Solar is a solar panel manufacturing company in India.