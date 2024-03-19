Alpex Solar bags two orders worth Rs 44 crore in Haryana

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Solar energy solutions provider Alpex Solar on Tuesday said it has bagged two orders worth Rs 43.70 crore for solar water pumps in Haryana under the PM-KUSUM scheme (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan).

The Noida-based company received orders for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 1,434 solar water pumping systems from the Haryana government.

The first order is for 845 solar water pumps worth Rs 26.49 crore while the second one is for supplying, installing, and commissioning 589 solar water pumping systems worth Rs 17.21 core.

The orders have been received under the component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme, which provides support to individual farmers for installing standalone solar agriculture pumps of capacity up to 7.5 HP for replacement of existing diesel agriculture pumps/irrigation systems in off-grid areas where grid supply is not available.

Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director, Alpex Solar said, "We are prioritising the solar water pumps business to strengthen the leadership in this space and aim to be a pan-India leader in installing solar water pumps." PTI KKS DR