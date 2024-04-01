Alpex Solar gets land for solar module plant in UP

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Alpex Solar on Monday said it has been allotted a 7-acre land parcel at Kosi Kotwan in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh for Rs 15 crore for setting up a solar modules manufacturing facility.

Advertisment

Its board has accorded consent to the allotment of 7-acre land parcel for Rs 15 crore by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Alpex Solar said in a statement.

The company had earlier participated in the e-auction process for the allotment of industrial land organised by UPSIDA.

"The land parcel will be utilised for setting up a facility for manufacturing solar panels and modules. The industrial area at Kosi Kotwan (on NH-19) in Mathura is almost an extended part of NCR and easily approachable through the National Highway within an hour's distance.

Advertisment

"The new location will provide easy access both in terms of logistics and vendor support," Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director, Alpex Solar Limited, said.

Noida-based Alpex Solar is a leading solar panel manufacturing company in India.

In March, the company received two orders worth Rs 43.70 crore for solar water pumps in Haryana under the PM-KUSUM scheme (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan). PTI ABI DRR