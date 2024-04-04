Alpex Solar gets Rs 12 cr contract under PM-KUSUM in Jharkhand

New Delhi: Renewable energy firm Alpex Solar on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth around Rs 12 crore under PM-KUSIM scheme to install 500 solar water pumps in Jharkhand.

Advertisment

The order has been awarded by Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA), a state government agency, Alpex Solar said.

The contract received under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan Yojana (PM-KUSUM) scheme is worth Rs 11.90 crore, the company said.

The project involves supply, installation and commissioning of 500 solar water pumping systems at various locations in Jharkhand.

Noida-based Alpex Solar is a leading solar panel manufacturing company in India.

In March, the company received two orders worth Rs 43.70 crore for solar water pumps in Haryana under PM-KUSUM scheme.