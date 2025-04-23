Alpex Solar gets Rs 380 cr module supply order

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Alpex Solar on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 380.52 crore for supply of modules from a private player.

The project, encompassing large-scale solar deployment, is scheduled for completion by March 2026, the company said in a statement.

"The contract worth Rs 380.52 crore covers the supply of high-efficiency solar modules and systems," it said.

Alpex Solar manufactures PV modules using monocrystalline and polycrystalline cell technologies.