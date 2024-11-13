Alpex Solar profit doubles to Rs 25 cr in H1 FY25

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Renewable energy firm Alpex Solar has reported over two-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 25.07 crore in the April-September period of 2024-25.

Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 10.03 crore in the six-month period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 265.66 crore in the first half of 2024-25 from Rs 204.90 crore in the April-September period of 2023-24, a rise of 30 per cent.

In October, the Noida-based solar panel manufacturing company won two orders worth Rs 525.15 crore for solar modules.

This month Alpex Solar has bagged an order worth Rs 34.51 crore for solar pumps.

Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director, Alpex Solar said, "H1FY25 has strategically led us to the next level – marking our transformative journey from a solar panel manufacturer to a potentially integrated cell-to-solutions player in the coming years. In the coming quarters, Alpex is set for wider product portfolio, and a diverse presence within the renewable energy space." PTI ABI MR