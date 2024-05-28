Alpex Solar profit rises to Rs 29 cr in FY24

New Delhi: Alpex Solar has reported multifold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 29.05 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, on the back of higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3.72 crore in preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement.

The company's operational revenues increased to Rs 404.43 crore, up 121 per cent from Rs 182.69 crore in FY23.

The company's shares were listed on NSE Emerge on February 15, 2024, and raised Rs 74.52 crore for funding growth capex and working capital.