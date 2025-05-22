Alpex Solar Q4 net profit grows multi-fold to over Rs 35 cr

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Alpex Solar has reported a multi-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.31 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher revenues.

It had recorded a net profit of Rs 6.28 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

During the fourth quarter, Alpex Solar's income from operations increased to Rs 327.38 crore compared to Rs 120.62 crore a year ago.

For the entire FY25, the profit after tax increased nearly three-fold to Rs 83.48 crore in FY25 from Rs 29.09 crore in FY24.

Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director, Alpex Solar said, "The year 2024-25 was a pivotal year for the company. We set our sights on an audacious vision that comprises building scale in our existing product verticals and venturing into solar cell manufacturing, thereby marking a significant shift in our capabilities". PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL