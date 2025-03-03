Alpex Solar secures Rs 210 cr solar module supply order from SECI

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Renewable energy player Alpex Solar on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 210.71 crore from state-owned SECI.

The project awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is for supply of advanced solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, the company said in a statement.

"The newly secured order will be fulfilled through its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, which has recently expanded to 1.2 GW capacity," Alpex Solar said.

The company's Managing Director Ashwani Sehgal said, "We have been chosen by SECI for this landmark project. This order underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of solar technology and contributing to India’s renewable energy mission." PTI ABI DR