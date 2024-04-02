ALPS International eyes one fourth of hearing aid market by 2026

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Homegrown hearing aid firm ALPS International on Tuesday said that it is eying about one-fourth of the market segment in the country by 2026, riding on the success of its wireless hearing aid with interface-free programming - The Nylo.

The ALPS International has recently introduced its hearing aid The Nylo which offers innovative client-oriented solutions, a company statement said.

The current market size of the company is around 14 per cent or one lakh units out of the total 7 lakh hearing aids sold in 2023.

The company stated that it expects its domestic hearing aid market share to be up by 10 percentage points to around 25 per cent by 2026.

Its estimates show that the total hearing aid market is expected to be around 10 lakh annually by 2026.

"We are delighted to offer this breakthrough Make in India technology to the people with hearing impairment across the world," said Anup Narang Director sales and marketing Alps International India Pvt Ltd in the statement.

This hearing device technology from India sets new standards in the hearing health care, allowing the clients to focus on what's important to them and be in the moment in real time, said Narang adding that the company is operating in the hearing aid research domain for over the last 35 years.

The technology embedded in the New range of Alps Hearing Aids, even offers remote programming of the Hearing Aid even when the device is physically located thousands of miles away. Most other such devices require an interface for programming.

This State-of-the-Art Hearing Aid - The NYLO incorporates Artificial Intelligence features besides a dynamic audio streaming facility to connect with various media options including mobile phone, laptop, music, smart TV and many more.

Moreover, the client is given an APP on her / his mobile which enables the user to make subtle changes as per different listening situations.

The new Bluetooth low-energy hearing aid is technologically empowered to complete digital programming of the device even without use of any interface/ link for sending the sound files to the device.

The user can now concentrate on “What to hear”, rather than stay confused with “How to hear”.

The company earlier received the National Award for Technological Innovation from the Indian government for the various developments in the field of hearing aids including digital hearing aids.

The Alps looks forward towards strongly taking Indian Hearing Aid devices deeper into the world market. PTI KKS KKS MR