Alstom bags contract worth Rs 1,285 cr to supply components for Vande Bharat trainsets

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) French company Alstom on Tuesday said it has been awarded a contract worth Rs 1,285 crore for supplying Mitrac traction components and other electrical equipment for 17 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets.

Advertisment

The contract also includes preventive and corrective maintenance of the traction and major electric equipment, as well as support services, for a five-year period, after completion of warranty, at various railway depots, Alstom said in a statement.

The equipment will be installed in 24-car sleeper trainsets on the Vande Bharat platform, designed to run at a maximum speed of 180 km/h, with a service speed of 160 km/h, it added.

The systems will be supplied to Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Advertisment

"Alstom has the widest components portfolio in the rail industry, which has been developed on the back of decades of experience in delivering rail solutions across the globe," Alstom India Managing Director Olivier Loison said.

In India, Alstom has engineering and industrial presence for components with the sites of Savli (bogies), Coimbatore and Maneja (bogies and traction equipment).

According to the statement, the contract execution will be done at the Maneja site, with a prototype delivery expected to begin by August 2026 followed by serial production, which is due to commence in 2027. PTI BKS DRR