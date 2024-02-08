Alstom commences production of driverless trainsets for Chennai Metro Phase II

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) French multinational Alstom on Thursday started production of its driverless trainsets for the Chennai Metro Phase-II from its manufacturing facility in Sricity, the company said in an statement.

The statement further said the order aims to deliver 36 metro trainsets, each comprising three cars, and is capable of operating at a top speed of 80 kmph.

These trains are designed to run on the 26-km corridor, a segment of Phase-II linking Poonamallee Bypass to Light House via 28 stations (18 elevated and 10 underground), it added.

According to the statement, the project is valued at 124 million euros, which also includes training of the personnel to Chennai Metro for operation and maintenance.

CMRL Managing Director M A Siddique (IAS) said CMRL not only boosts the economy by improving connectivity, but also champions sustainable mobility by reducing emissions and decongesting roads.

CMRL will introduce driverless trains in Phase-II, he added.

Alstom India Managing Director Olivier Loison said, "The rolling stock order for Chennai Metro Phase-I marked the beginning of our manufacturing journey in India." PTI BKS TRB