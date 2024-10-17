Alstom delivers first driverless train for Chennai Metro Phase II

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) French multi-national Alstom, a leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has delivered the first driverless trainset to the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project, a top official said on Thursday.

Alstom bagged orders to produce 36 trains, each comprising three cars, in February this year. The trains are designed to run on the 26 km corridor, a segment of Phase-II linking Poonamallee Bypass to Light House via 28 stations of which 18 are elevated and 10 underground, the company said in a statement.

The trainsets produced at the Sri City facility in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh are part of the Centre's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

The project is valued at Euro 124 million which include training the Chennai Metro personnel in operation and maintenance. These trains would offer an efficient, environment friendly and comfortable solution for passengers of Chennai, a company statement said.

"Chennai Metro has become a beacon of efficient and reliable transportation, transforming daily commutes for its residents. We are proud to support this vision by delivering world-class Made-in-India driverless metro trains that not only elevate the commuter experience but also drive sustainable mobility by reducing emissions and easing road congestion," Alstom India Managing Director Olivier Loison said.

The trains have been designed in Bengaluru and are built at the manufacturing facility in Sri City, Tada, Andhra Pradesh.

"As India's trusted partner in advancing sustainable transportation, Alstom is committed to strengthening this partnership and reshaping Chennai's mass transit landscape for a greener future," Loison added.

In 2010, Alstom delivered 208 metro cars for Phase I of the Chennai Metro Rail project. With the delivery of first trainset of Chennai Metro Phase II, Alstom continues to solidify its commitment to transforming the mobility landscape of Chennai, driving the city towards a more connected and sustainable future. PTI VIJ ROH