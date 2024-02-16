Alstom delivers first indigenously manufactured trainset for Meerut Metro project

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) French multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom on Friday said it has delivered the first indigenously manufactured trainset for Meerut Metro to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The company, in a statement, said the delivery of the trainset is part of a contract signed by Alstom in 2020 for the delivery of 210 cars for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The Meerut Metro is an urban Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) that will operate across the 25-km stretch of Line-1 (14.80 km elevated and 4.6 km underground), connecting Partapur to Modipuram via 11 stations.

For the convenience of the residents of Meerut, three stations on this line will provide connectivity to India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), connecting Delhi and Meerut.

According to the statement, 30 coaches will be supplied by Alstom to serve the line in a configuration of 10 trainsets of three cars each.

Alstom India MD Olivier Loison said the Meerut Metro project is a step forward in the country's ambition to modernise intra and intercity rail travel, and we are delighted to be delivering our next-generation products towards realising this vision.