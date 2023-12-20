Alstom launches digital experience centre in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) French multinational Alstom on Wednesday launched a digital experience centre in Bengaluru for next-generation signalling solutions development in India.

The centre will be a hub for executing urban, mainline, freight and mining projects, along with integrated cybersecurity, security and telecom, Alstom said in a statement.

With this centre, Alstom has set up its largest signalling lab infrastructure spread over 60,000 sq ft in India, it said.

According to the statement, the dedicated experience centre will support more than 7 million hours of engineering work for Indian and global projects.

Alstom Managing Director Olivier Loison said the rail network in India -- both urban and mainline -- is becoming highly modernised and complex, making it more important to develop advanced signalling solutions to drive safety, efficiency, and improved passenger experience.

"In addition to our excellent manufacturing and engineering capabilities, we are proud to be leading the charter of rail technology innovation with the launch of this centre," he added. PTI BKS TRB