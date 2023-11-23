Alstom, NSRCEL launch second cohort of sustainability incubation programme to support startups

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and NSRCEL on Thursday announced the launch of the second cohort of incubation programme to support startups in sustainable solutions.

The initiative aims to support innovative startups committed to combating climate change and addressing various sustainability challenges. "The sustainability incubation programme plays a pivotal role in helping startups build sustainable technology, create favourable policy environments, and establish scalable go-to-market and revenue models that prioritise climate-centric solutions," the company said in a statement.

This programme is designed to help startups in their early revenue stages and will focus on innovations in areas such as green manufacturing, mobility infrastructure and vehicle technology, among others.

"The second cohort is aimed at positively impacting India's climate challenges, and we look forward to seeing the solutions achieve their full potential," Alstom India Managing Director Olivier Loison said.

NSRCEL is the leading incubation centre for startups, emerging business and women entrepreneurs in India. PTI SID TRB