Alstom to supply 39 driverless trainsets to Mumbai Metro Line 4

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) French major Alstom on Tuesday said it will supply 39 driverless trainsets and a Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system to Mumbai Metro Line 4 under a contract worth "a few" hundred million euros.

The order, which includes five years of maintenance service, is part of a contract awarded by Mumbai Metro Regional Development Authority to Larsen & Toubro India to provide an Integrated Systems Package for Mumbai Metro Line 4 (Green Line), according to a company statement.

L&T has partnered with Alstom for the rolling stock and signalling system with five years of maintenance, the statement said.

"Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been commissioned to supply 234 Metropolis metro cars (39 trainsets of six cars each) and Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system with five years of maintenance service, by Larsen & Toubro Limited, India," Alstom said.

The total value of the supply of these products, solutions, and services amounts to a few hundred million euros for Alstom, it added.

"39 driverless Metropolis trainsets will be manufactured in India at Alstom’s Sri City factory," it said.

Driverless trains will feature a unique design and offer passenger comfort, Alstom said, adding that reliable components will guarantee high performance and safety, including electrical braking and cybersecurity measures.

"At the core is Alstom’s world-leading CBTC technology, enabling driverless operation, offering an exceptional level of service across the combined line length of 35.3 km," the company said.

According to the statement, Mumbai Metro’s Line 4 is a 35.3 km elevated corridor between Wadala in Central Mumbai and Kasarvadavali in Thane with 32 stations. It will be one of the longest metro lines in the city, and provide connectivity to the existing Eastern Express Highway, Monorail and other lines of Mumbai Metro.

Ling Fang, Region President, APAC, Alstom, said, "This ambitious new project presents more opportunities for us to provide best-in-class solutions to the commuters and contribute to elevating the financial capital’s infrastructure." Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, all 39 Metropolis trainsets, each with a six-car configuration, will be designed at Alstom’s engineering centre in Bangalore, Karnataka, manufactured at Alstom’s state-of-the-art Sri City facility, in Andhra Pradesh; propulsion will be manufactured at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu and bogies at Savli, Gujarat.

The Sri City facility has an annual capacity of producing 480 cars and a strong portfolio of delivering trainsets for several domestic and international metro projects, including driverless trainsets for Mumbai’s Aqua Line, Delhi Phase IV and Chennai Phase II, as well as Montreal and Sydney. PTI BKS BKS MR