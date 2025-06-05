Alstom to supply trainsets for Chennai Metro

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) French firm Alstom on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract worth 135 million euros (about Rs 1,321 crore) by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

As per the contract, Alstom will design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 96 metropolis metro cars for Chennai Metro Phase II.

This project is approximately 119 km long with over 76 km elevated and 43 km underground, operating within three corridors and their inter-corridor sections.

"As part of the contract awarded, Alstom will manufacture 32 metro trainsets (three-car configurations) and provide 15 years of comprehensive maintenance after the warranty period, including cleaning services, obsolescence management, and maintenance of the plant and machinery at the depot site," it said.

Under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, these trains will be 100 per cent manufactured at Alstom’s facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, it added.

According to the statement, each trainset can accommodate approximately 900 passengers. The trains are also designed to run in multiple operation and include train--o train and train-to-track evacuation features.

Commenting on this development, Olivier Loison, Managing Director - Alstom India said,"this new contract strengthens our association with CMRL in helping modernise Chennai’s urban rail mobility landscape." Currently, Alstom is building 108 driverless metropolis metro cars for Chennai Metro Phase-II, linking Poonamallee Bypass to Light House via 30 stations of which 18 are elevated and 12 are underground.

Since being awarded its first contract by CMRL in 2010, Alstom has delivered 208 metro cars for the phase I of Chennai Metro.