Alt Mobility appoints Pankaj Gupta as Chief Growth Officer

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) Electric mobility firm Alt Mobility on Thursday announced the appointment of Pankaj Gupta as the new Chief Growth Officer.

In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for driving the company's retail leasing business across Tier I, II and III cities, expanding into the passenger transportation segment, batter-as-a-service model and expanding partnerships with financing institutions, the company said.

With the extensive experience in the EV sector, Gupta is set to lead Alt Mobility's expansion into new markets, particularly in retail leasing.

Gupta brings over a decade of industry experience, having previously served as the CEO of Mufin Green Finance, it said, adding that as a co-founder of Mera Job India, he drove growth in the job market. Besides, he served Saera Electric Auto (Mayuri E-rickshaw) as Chief Growth Officer.

*** Kinetic Green Energy appoints Manav Mehra as senior executive VP for 2-wheeler biz * Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Ltd has appointed Manav Mehra as the Senior Executive Vice President for its two-wheeler business.

With over 26 years of extensive experience in the domestic automobile industry, Mehra has held prominent leadership roles in various organisations in the past, Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions said.

Mehra has been associated with Hero MotoCorp, IFB, Okaya EV and Revolt Motors, serving across sectors such as the two-wheeler, electric two-wheelers (e2W), and consumer durable, among others, it said.

*** Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rajasthan * Royal Orchid Hotels on Thursday said it has signed a 5-star resort property at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan to be operated under the 'Regenta Resort' brand.

This is the company's 11th hotel in Rajasthan.

It has 51 rooms and suites and is expected to be operational by early 2025. The property will be managed by Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL), the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Rajasthan has become a prominent wedding destination in recent years, which has contributed to a significant increase in tourism...The signing of the new property is a significant milestone and a testament to our consistent presence in this vibrant region and aligns with our strategy of being present in all significant markets of this promising state," ROHL Chairman and Managing Director Chander K Baljee said. PTI IAS RKL SHW