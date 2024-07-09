Altair, ARAI in pact to boost AI-driven tech in automotive, heavy engineering sectors

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Global technology firm Altair on Tuesday said it has signed an initial pact with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to foster technology and digital transformation within the automotive and heavy engineering sectors.

As part of the collaboration, the Pune-based organisation, which has comprehensive automotive testing and certification capabilities, will integrate Altair's advanced simulation and data analytics tools into its consulting services to enable it to explore new use cases in electrification, connectivity, and energy management, Altair said.

"Together, with this partnership, we aim to drive the adoption of AI-driven engineering and data analytics, facilitating digital transformation and enhancing the capabilities of the automotive and heavy engineering sectors," Altair India-GCC-ANZ Managing Director Vishwanath Rao said.

This collaboration is set to harness digital twin technology, data-driven design, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered engineering solutions to help propel innovation and promote sustainability, the company said.

"This MoU signifies a major step forward in our mission to integrate technologies in our R&D processes. Altair's expertise will allow us to deliver more sustainable solutions and position ARAI as a leader in automotive innovation," said Reji Mathai, director at ARAI. PTI IAS TRB