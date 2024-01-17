Altair, IIT-M to establish eMobility simulation lab in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed Altair has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here to set up an e-Mobility Simulation Lab to enhance research and innovation in electric vehicles (EVs), the company said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The creation of an eMobility Simulation Lab at IIT Madras represents a pivotal stride in advancing research within the EV domain and advocating for sustainable transportation solutions, a company statement said.

Altair would facilitate its design and simulation platform -- Altair HyperWorks -- and put up the required infrastructure to operate Altair simulation codes at the eMobility Simulation Lab set to be established at IIT Madras campus.

According to the company website, Altair offers comprehensive, open-architecture simulation, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and data analytics solutions to empower organisations to build more efficient products and processes that would usher in the breakthroughs of tomorrow's world.

Advertisment

"We are thrilled to join forces with IIT Madras in this endeavour, turning this forward-thinking initiative into reality. In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, Altair stands at the forefront of convergence by integrating cutting-edge technologies," Altair Managing Director Vishwanath Rao said.

The extensive social, academic, and industrial network of IIT Madras combined with Altair's expertise would create a fertile ground for innovation and collaboration, he added.

IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti said, "Given the government's focus on eMobility and rapid expansion of the market that is expected, there is a need for IIT Madras to play its role in the academic space." "eMobility-related initiatives in academic programmes, research, and policy are all managed and offered with multiple departments contributing and the Department of Engineering Design acting as the nodal department," he added. PTI VIJ ANE