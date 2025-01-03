Altair in pact with CAAR at IIT-Madras for developing solutions in automotive space

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed global technology firm Altair on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR) at IIT-Madras for developing solutions in the automotive space.

Advertisment

The collaboration with CAAR will focus on developing solutions that advance e-mobility, autonomous systems, and sustainable vehicles while reducing product development timelines, Altair said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with CAAR and IIT Madras is poised to drive innovation in the automotive sector. This memorandum of understanding underscores the company's commitment to delivering technologies that enable automotive sustainability, efficiency, and progress," said Vishwanath Rao, country manager, Altair India.

Set up under the guidance and support of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, the Centre provides world-class technologies and facilities to the automotive industry, advises on policy, and develops human capital.

Advertisment

"Our partnership with Altair marks a significant step in our mission to speed up the process of taking innovative concepts from academic research towards industry-ready technologies.

"This partnership will also help further develop Altair's software tools for use in the rapid development of high-value automotive products," said Thiru Srinivasan, CEO at CAAR. PTI IAS DRR