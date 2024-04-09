Altair's Chennai office to serve as hub for engineering and technical teams

Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Nasdaq-listed Altair, a global leader in computational intelligence, high-performance computing and data analytics expanded its operations with the opening of a new facility in Tamil Nadu, a top official said on Tuesday.

The facility, located in the city would serve as a hub for the engineering and technical teams of the US-based company and would be able to accommodate over 100 employees.

"The decision to establish a presence in Chennai reflects Altair's commitment to providing localized support and expertise to our valued customers across India," said Altair India, Managing Director Vishwanath Rao.

The office would offer a range of services including technical support, training, and consulting to help businesses leverage Altair's cutting-edge simulation and optimization technologies for enhanced product development.

"With our expanding customer base and growing demand for engineering simulation solutions, Chennai presents an ideal location to strengthen our operations and serve the needs of our customers better. We are excited about the opportunities this expanded office will bring and look forward to furthering our engagement with the vibrant engineering community in the region," he said.

The setting up of a new facility is part of Altair's growth strategy to deepen its footprint in key markets. PTI VIJ SS