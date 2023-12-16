AltF Coworking starts 1500-seater new centre at Okhla, South Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) AltF Coworking has taken on lease a 50,000 sq ft office space at Okhla in the national capital and opened a new facility with 1,500 seating capacity to meet rising demand of flexible workspace.

With this new centre, AltF now has 11 co-working centres in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida with a portfolio of more than 5 lakh sq ft area and over 8,000 desks.

The company said in a statement on Saturday that it has taken office space on lease from a local landlord.

"Okhla is the most suitable market for businesses as nearby areas have old infrastructure like Nehru Place, Mohan Cooperative, etc. It is also a great central point between Noida, Gurgaon, and Delhi for small businesses as CBD (central business district) areas like Connaught Place are too crowded and congested," said Yogesh Arora, co-founder of the company.

The company is charging about Rs 8,000 per desk at its new centre in Okhla.

AltF Coworking has been expanding its portfolio to meet growing demand of flexible workspace from corporates of all sizes.

In July, the company started two new centres in Noida and Gurugram.

The company signed up 1.5 lakh sq ft area in an office building at Sector 142, Noida, having a total capacity of about 3,000 desks.

AltF Coworking also started a new centre on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, comprising 600 seats spread over 25,380 sq ft area.

According to real estate consultant Vestian, flexible office spaces broadly include dedicated desks, hot desking, co-working spaces, serviced and managed office spaces.

While co-working centres are at the most flexible end of the spectrum, managed offices would be at the less flexible end, it noted.

The Vestian report mentioned that there are 50 major flexible space operators.

The top 10 players hold 84 per cent of the total flexible office space portfolio at around 53 million sq ft area.

Around 8 lakh seats are available with flexible space operators spread across more than 1,000 centers in India. PTI MJH TRB TRB