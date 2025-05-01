alt.f coworking starts office centre in Hyderabad with over 1,200 seats

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Co-working operator alt.f coworking has opened a new facility in Hyderabad covering 56,000 square feet with more than 1,200 seating capacity.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has opened its first centre in Hyderabad at Nanakramguda Financial District.

"Hyderabad is a growing market for flexible workspaces. Our launch here brings us one step closer to our vision of building a powerful national footprint," Yogesh Arora, Co-founder of alt.f coworking, said.

The price per desk starts at Rs 8,000 per month.

At present, alt.f coworking operates over 11,000 seats and manages more than 5,00,000 sq ft space across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. It mainly focuses on small businesses.

Demand for flexible office space from corporates has grown significantly in the last three years. PTI MJH MJH SHW