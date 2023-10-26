Altigreen aims to sell 1,500 units of three-wheeler cargo neEV Tez by year-end

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Commercial electric vehicle manufacturer Altigreen on Thursday said it is aiming to sell 1,500 units of fast-charging three-wheeler cargo neEV Tez by the end of this year.

Altigreen is targeting sectors such as pharma, beverages and all distribution multi-goods transport, with the neEV Tez, which it claims to be the fastest-charging three-wheeler in the world.

According to the company, under the rapid charging option, the new neEV Tez can be fully charged in 15 minutes.

Altigreen on Thursday launched its three-wheeler cargo Tez in the Delhi market, when 200 NeEV Tez vehicles were delivered to Magenta Mobility, an e-mobility services provider for goods transport.

Besides, the company also has plans to expand in markets such as Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Altigreen's neEV Tez features three-in-one charging that allows the user to choose between normal, fast, and rapid charging options.

At its e-pumps' rapid charging network, it can be completely charged in 15 minutes while it takes one hour at Bharat DCOO1 charging station, 3.5 hours with the ubiquitous 220V/16 A AC Socket, the company said.

"We are the only OEM in the industry to offer three-in one charging options. This will help our customers with better utilisation of vehicles and maximising their earnings," said Altigreen Director Sales, Service and Marketing, Debashis Mitra.

With this, Altigreen intends to mark a leadership position in the large EV Cargo market of India.

This solves efficiency and operational issues for EV fleet operators, it added.

Founded in 2013, Bengaluru headquartered Altigreen designs, engineers and produces EVs for last-mile transportation segment. PTI KRH KRH TRB TRB