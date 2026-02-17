Aluminium futures ease on weak demand

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Aluminium prices fell to Rs 306.95 per kilogram in futures trade on Tuesday as traders trimmed positions amid muted domestic demand, though firm global trends limited the downside.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), aluminium for February delivery slipped by 75 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 306.95 per kilogram in a business turnover of 2,681 lots.

Similarly, the March contract also went lower by 35 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 311.70 per kilogram in 1,952 lots.

Analysts said weak demand from consuming industries weighed on aluminium prices, though gains in international markets helped restrict the fall.

In the overseas market, aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose USD 11.75, or 0.39 per cent, to USD 3,057.05 per tonne. PTI HG HG BAL BAL