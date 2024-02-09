Aluminium futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Friday marginally declined Rs 1.35 to Rs 199.55 per kilogram in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in February marginally fell by Rs 1.35 or 0.67 per cent to Rs 199.55 per kg in 3,574 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower. PTI SGC DR