New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Wednesday declined by 0.87 per cent to Rs 245.50 per kg in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in spot markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in May fell by Rs 2.15 or 0.87 per cent to Rs 245.50 per kg in a trading volume of 1,801 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries pulled down aluminium prices. PTI SGC SGC MR