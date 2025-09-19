Aluminium futures remain flat on muted demand

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Friday remained flat at Rs 261.65 per kilogram in the futures trade as traders kept to the sidelines amid muted demand from consuming industries.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, October delivery for aluminium traded unchanged at Rs 261.65 per kg in 1,885 lots.

Market experts said participants opted a wait-and-watch approach and refrained from building fresh positions, keeping prices flat in the absence of any major movement in spot demand. PTI DR DRR